Never miss out the essentials with Philips Essmet LED downlight White. With long lasting LED light source and high quality anti glare diffuser encapsulated on a metal body, it is reliable and comfortable bright light without the hassle. See all benefits
Videos
Images
A light source you can trust. With integrated LED light source, you won't have to worry about maintenance or lamp replacement while having the perfect light ambiance in your home.
A light source you can trust. Philips LED lights offer an extremely long-life of at least 20,000 hours (which equals 20 years on basis of an average use of 3 hours / day with an amount of at least of 13,000 on/off switching cycles). It feels so comfortable to think that you won't have to worry about maintenance or lamp replacement while having the perfect light ambiance in your home.