Intelligent and beautiful, Philips Haraz ceiling light is a perfect addition to your living room. Made of synthetics, its LED light is tunable, dimmable and has various pre-set modes to suit your needs. See all benefits
A light source you can trust. With integrated LED light source, you won't have to worry about maintenance or lamp replacement while having the perfect light ambiance in your home.
Up to 80% energy saving compared to standard incandescent light sources.
This lamp is tunable. You can tune it to your preferred light color; from warm white (2700K) to cool daylight (6500K).
Adjust the light intensity with a remote control (included). Ideal for creating an ambience for any occasion, whether a cosy meal for two or chilling out with family and friends in your living room.