Built-in LED, as part of the system A light source you can trust. With integrated LED light source, you won't have to worry about maintenance or lamp replacement while having the perfect light ambiance in your home.

80% energy saving Up to 80% energy saving compared to standard incandescent light sources.

Extremely long life 20,000 hours A light source you can trust. Philips LED lights offer an extremely long-life of at least 20,000 hours (which equals 20 years on basis of an average use of 3 hours / day with an amount of at least of 13,000 on/off switching cycles). It feels so comfortable to think that you won't have to worry about maintenance or lamp replacement while having the perfect light ambiance in your home.

Tunable 2700-6500K This lamp is tunable. You can tune it to your preferred light color; from warm white (2700K) to cool daylight (6500K).

Even light distribution